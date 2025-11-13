Georgina Oxley has been re-elected as Kingston’s mayor, vowing to take up the fight on contentious housing projects such as the former Kingswood Golf Course. After leading the council in 2024-’25, Cr Oxley will mark her fourth term as mayor. She said she was looking…
Kingston mayor vows to fight Kingswood project
Clyde North Police Station to open but not to the public
Police will start working from the new Clyde North Police Station from the end of November, but the…