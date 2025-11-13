Home » Police crack down on vehicle thefts in Melbourne’s southeast
,

Police crack down on vehicle thefts in Melbourne’s southeast

Over three days, Victoria Police conducted a highly visible operation to target theft of and from motor vehicles in Melbourne’s southeast. The operation took place at several railway station carparks including Berwick, Narre Warren, Hallam, Merinda Park and Cranbourne from 10 to 12 November. According…

Read more