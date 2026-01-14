More than 1000 people have signed a parliamentary petition to restore and extend the Cranbourne train line to Kooweerup. The petition is sponsored by Eastern Victoria MP Renee Heath. The number of signatures is growing at the time of writing. The original South Gippsland railway…
Cranbourne line extension fight returns as election year looms
EJ makes Masterful moves
Cranbourne-trainer Enver Jusufovic called in help from all quarters – New Zealand and the greyhound fraternity – to help his seven-year-old gelding Masterful win the…