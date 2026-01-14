Career/professional and volunteer firefighters are warning Premier Jacinta Allan about the critical lack of firefighting capability after fire services budgets were allegedly cut despite the State Government controversial tax. Ahead of a predicted horror fire season, Union Secretary Peter Marshall, Andrew Weidemann AM of the…
Firefighters warn Premier Jacinta Allan of fire truck crisis
Digital Editions
-
EJ makes Masterful moves
Cranbourne-trainer Enver Jusufovic called in help from all quarters – New Zealand and the greyhound fraternity – to help his seven-year-old gelding Masterful win the…