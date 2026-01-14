The battle against several bushfires across the state continues, with local firefighters beginning to return from the front, describing “devastating” scenes. More than 500 structures, including 179 homes, have been destroyed and 1,000 farming properties have been affected by bushfires sparked last week. One person,…
Local firefighters deployed to bushfires across the state, describe ‘devastating’ scenes
EJ makes Masterful moves
Cranbourne-trainer Enver Jusufovic called in help from all quarters – New Zealand and the greyhound fraternity – to help his seven-year-old gelding Masterful win the…