Hampton Park Secondary College has celebrated four decades of education with a special Open Evening. The special event, held on Wednesday 4 March as part of the college’s 40th anniversary celebrations, welcomed around 70 families to explore the campus and take part in a range…
Hampton Park Secondary College marks 40-year milestone
Digital Editions
-
Free fun at Keysborough’s Big Picnic
Pets and ground rugs are going to pack out Wachter Reserve for Keysborough’s Big Picnic. The park party has an expanded program of activities, performers,…