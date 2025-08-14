A Springvale woman is among 19 arrested over what Victoria Police says is one of the largest organised retail theft syndicates dismantled in recent years. Operation Supanova say that the group stole more than $10 million of baby formula, medicines, vitamins, skincare products, electric toothbrushes…
$10m shoplift syndicate busted
Saving lives through new allergy training
A new national training program for long day care services will help staff respond to food allergies potentially saving lives. The free online course provides…