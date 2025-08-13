$900,000 new project to restore Western Port wetlands

The Western Port Biosphere and RMIT University have launched a new project to restore critical coastal wetlands and protect Western Port’s communities from the growing impacts of climate change. Enabled through $900,000 in philanthropic funding from The Ian Potter Foundation and additional contributions from project…
Rescue efforts recognised in Hastings
The teamwork and rescue efforts of 24 CFA members during a rare and confronting incident at an industrial site in Hastings last July have been…