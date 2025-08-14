Greater Dandenong Council is reviewing ways to make nominations for its annual community awards more culturally inclusive. Councillor Sean O’Reilly, in successfully moving for the review on 11 August, said the aim was for fewer barriers for all residents to be eligible and to nominate…
Community awards under review
Saving lives through new allergy training
A new national training program for long day care services will help staff respond to food allergies potentially saving lives. The free online course provides…