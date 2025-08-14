A new national training program for long day care services will help staff respond to food allergies potentially saving lives. The free online course provides specific information on specific types of food allergens in 11 short practical modules tailored for cooks, chefs and educators in…
Saving lives through new allergy training
-
Saving lives through new allergy training
A new national training program for long day care services will help staff respond to food allergies potentially saving lives. The free online course provides…