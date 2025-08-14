The proposal to review Victoria’s current self-defence laws did not go through after a close vote in parliament on Wednesday, 13 August. It was almost a tie, sitting at 18 in opposition and 17 for the review, which Libertarian MP David Limbrick first put forward…
Self-defence review a no-go, disappointment from MPs
