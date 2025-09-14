A Narre Warren South motorcyclist has had his bike impounded after being caught travelling at the alleged speed of 225km/h. The 22-year-old rider was caught travelling more than double the speed limit in Glen Waverley early this morning, on Monday, 15 September. Nunawading Highway Patrol…
Narre Warren South man caught travelling at 225km/h
-
Intruder inflicts degrading ordeal
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 481350 A Greater Dandenong man who kept an ex-partner captive in her own home during a terrifying, degrading ordeal…