Home » Trees already gone in Oasis standoff

Trees already gone in Oasis standoff

Nearly half of the 43 trees ‘secretly’ earmarked for removal at Dandenong Oasis have already been chopped down, Greater Dandenong Council has confirmed. Some councillors say they only learnt of the proposed removals in late August to make way for the $122 million Dandenong Wellbeing…

Read more

  • Intruder inflicts degrading ordeal

    Intruder inflicts degrading ordeal

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 481350 A Greater Dandenong man who kept an ex-partner captive in her own home during a terrifying, degrading ordeal…