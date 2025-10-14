Experts say apartments, representing compact living, are becoming the future for Cranbourne and the surrounding areas. In late September, Star News reported that Cranbourne CBD could soon see an uncommon development, a four-storey apartment complex, with a planning permit advertised. Following this report highlighting the…
Experts say apartments are the future of Cranbourne housing
-
Yabbies off to perfect start
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 509513 A highly-entertaining innings at Harry Blackman Oval boosted Pakenham Upper/Toomuc to a 2-0 start in the Casey Cardinia…