A Springvale man is fined $5000 and received a lifetime ban on any abalone fishing in Victoria after convicted of illegally obtaining commercial quantity of abalone from Port Phillip Bay. The man in his 50s was sentenced last week in the Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court after…
Springvale Abalone fisher is convicted and banned for lifetime
-
Battle of the bands rocks Cardinia
The inaugural Cardinia Inter-School Battle of the Bands was a rocking success with three schools and more than 60 students showcasing their talents. Held at…