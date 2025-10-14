An employment agency, IntoJobs, is helping First Nations people make cultural connections as well as to seek employment. The IntoJobs’ program, delivered by Mas National (both part of the IntoWork Group), is a six- day initiative which offers tools and techniques for finding sustainable employment,…
Unique connections to employment
-
Yabbies off to perfect start
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 509513 A highly-entertaining innings at Harry Blackman Oval boosted Pakenham Upper/Toomuc to a 2-0 start in the Casey Cardinia…