City of Casey Mayor has urged the State Government to “meaningfully” engage with local councils as Victoria prepares for sweeping changes to its planning system. Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said the early indications suggested that the proposed changes in the planning law would “significantly reshape”…
Casey Mayor calls for genuine consultation on planning reforms
Council set to consider proposals for golf course future
Cardinia Shire Council is set to leave the future of Pakenham Golf Course up to those who can produce the best proposal, with the submission…