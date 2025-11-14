Home » Federal endemetiosis clinic to open in Dandenong
,

Federal endemetiosis clinic to open in Dandenong

A new specialist Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Clinic for women and girls is set to open in Dandenong. The clinic will provide expert, multidisciplinary services within Dandenong Superclinic, the Federal Government announced on 14 November. The clinic, operated by South Eastern Melbourne Primary Health Network,…

Read more