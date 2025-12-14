As Emerald Secondary College celebrated its 40th birthday in November, Star Mail highlighted some of the biggest contributors to the school, one such individual is 92-year-old, Norm Smith, who was honoured for his decades of service as a retired bus driver. Mr Smith, who dedicated…
Norm Smith: the bus driver who moved the community
-
Virtual fencing to unlock huge productivity gains for Victorian farmers
Victorian livestock farmers are set to be boosted by huge productivity gains after the Victorian Government green-lighted virtual fencing technology for use across Victorian farms.…