The $4 million redevelopment at Doveton Pool began on Tuesday 13 January, with the next phase of construction endeavouring to deliver modern and accessible facilities. The special ceremony was joined by Casey Mayor Stefan Koomen, Bruce MP, Julian Hill and Doveton local, Sean Balfour. The…
$4 million Doveton Pool redevelopment underway
Digital Editions
-
Meaningful interactions through mobile clinic
It’s almost two months since Street Side Medics opened its mobile clinic in Dandenong but the impact reached is great. The team saw nine patients…