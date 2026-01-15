Australia’s premier aerobatic pilot Paul Bennet is set to once again thrill crowds at this year’s Tooradin Tractor Pull and Truck Show. The all-day show, running from morning into the evening, will draw thousands of tractor, truck and motorsport fans to Tooradin. Paul, who has…
Aerobatic ace to thrill Tooradin crowd
Meaningful interactions through mobile clinic
It’s almost two months since Street Side Medics opened its mobile clinic in Dandenong but the impact reached is great. The team saw nine patients…