Police have pulled over a 24-year old driver that allegedly recorded an alcohol reading of .313 — which is six times over the legal limit. Officers spotted the white Toyota Corolla allegedly swerving and crawling along Sheoak Street in Doveton about 10:30pm on Tuesday 13…
Driver blows six times legal limit, feigns power nap when pulled over
Digital Editions
-
Meaningful interactions through mobile clinic
It’s almost two months since Street Side Medics opened its mobile clinic in Dandenong but the impact reached is great. The team saw nine patients…