As part of their fundraising initiative, Narre Warren Fire Brigade CFA will be holding a carwash fundraiser The local brigade has asked the community to come by and support by bringing in their cars for a “good clean”. The perfect storm of bushfires, wind and…
Narre Warren Fire Brigade hosts car wash fundraiser
Meaningful interactions through mobile clinic
It’s almost two months since Street Side Medics opened its mobile clinic in Dandenong but the impact reached is great. The team saw nine patients…