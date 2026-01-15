Cranbourne’s International discount retailer Panda Mart is facing 130 charges for electrical safety offences related to allegedly stocking dozens of dangerous lamp models and other household electrical goods, some that posed a risk of electrocution to consumers, in March 2025. Energy Safe Victoria has charged…
Panda Mart faces 130 charges over alleged unsafe electrical products
Police probe early-morning assault on Clyde North man
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 206998 Police are investigating an assault in Clyde North on 15 January. Officers were called to reports of a…