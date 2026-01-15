Three teens from Casey and Greater Dandenong have been arrested following an aggravated home invasion in Hampton Park on the morning of Friday 16 January. It is alleged that three males armed with machetes broke into a Pound Road property at about 3.30am. The teens…
Three arrested after Hampton Park aggravated home invasion
Police probe early-morning assault on Clyde North man
Police are investigating an assault in Clyde North on 15 January. Officers were called to reports of a…