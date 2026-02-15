The name Oasis should endure at Greater Dandenong’s newest aquatic centre, according to resident feedback. The Dandenong Wellbeing Centre has been the working title for the $122 million pool and health facility in Mills Reserve, which will replace the 50-year-old Dandenong Oasis. Greater Dandenong Council…
Oasis found in pool-name feedback
Valentine’s speeding costs Cranbourne East man licence
Valentine’s Day has gone horribly wrong for a Cranbourne East man after he was clocked nearly 60km/h over the speed limit in Upper Beaconsfield. State…