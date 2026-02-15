Victorian Socialists has revealed its candidates for the relatively safe Labor seats, Dandenong and Mulgrave in the upcoming state election. Both young candidates chant calls for change, saying the two major parties, Liberal and Labor, haven’t delivered for working-class residents and taken the culturally diverse…
Socialists stake their claims for State Parliament
Digital Editions
-
Valentine’s speeding costs Cranbourne East man licence
Valentine’s Day has gone horribly wrong for a Cranbourne East man after he was clocked nearly 60km/h over the speed limit in Upper Beaconsfield. State…