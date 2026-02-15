Home » Three arrested following alleged stabbing in Narre Warren
,

Three arrested following alleged stabbing in Narre Warren

Three teenage boys were arrested last week following an alleged stabbing in Narre Warren. Police believe the altercation took place between a group of boys at a shopping centre on Magid Drive on 12 February about 4pm. A 14 year old boy was found with…

    Oasis found in pool-name feedback

    The name Oasis should endure at Greater Dandenong’s newest aquatic centre, according to resident feedback. The Dandenong Wellbeing Centre has been the working title for the $122 million pool and…

    New Blokes Bible launched to support men’s mental health

    Long time Berwick resident Gregory Nanfra and David Cossigny are just two everyday blokes who met by chance on a backpacking trip in South America only to find out they…

    Solar fire at Dandenong South warehouse

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 534665 Fire crews were on scene at a solar fire at an industrial warehouse in Dandenong South on 13 February. Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV)…

    Teen pedestrian critically injured in Narre Warren South

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 534667 A 16-year-old boy was fighting for life after being struck by a car on Pound Road, Narre Warren South on Friday 13 February.…

    Flowing with life and strength

    We can find ourselves sometimes in fear and anxiety for many reasons. The cause might be the death of a loved one, work stress or ongoing worry about broken relationships,…

    Weekend of colour

    It was a colourful weekend for more than 100 community members who attended the council’s annual rainbow picnic. Held at Berwick’s Old Cheese Factory on Saturday 7 February, over 120…

    Men’s Shed awards wombat warrior for special collaboration

    Akoonah Park Men’s Shed gave a unique honour last week to a woman who has dedicated many years to wildlife conservation, collaborating with the men’s group to create an innovative…

    Record broken by caring volunteers

    Volunteers at Frankie’s Community Kitchen in Warragul have produced more meals in a single night than ever before, setting a new internal record. Kitchen manager Luke confirmed Di Price’s group…

    7-Time World Champion teaches survival against machete attacks

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 532490 A 7-times world champion and international self-defence trainer has brought elite knife-defence training to Emerald, leading a second seminar focused on surviving violent…