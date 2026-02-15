Three teenage boys were arrested last week following an alleged stabbing in Narre Warren. Police believe the altercation took place between a group of boys at a shopping centre on Magid Drive on 12 February about 4pm. A 14 year old boy was found with…
Three arrested following alleged stabbing in Narre Warren
Valentine’s speeding costs Cranbourne East man licence
Valentine’s Day has gone horribly wrong for a Cranbourne East man after he was clocked nearly 60km/h over the speed limit in Upper Beaconsfield. State…