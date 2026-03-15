It was an information-packed night at Berwick Auto Electrics and Mechanical last Wednesday, as the established automotive shop took the initiative to help address a major gender gap in vehicle knowledge. From changing a tyre to navigating around blown electrical fuses, the event, in collaboration…
Berwick auto shop drives change with event addressing automotive gender gap
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Berwick auto shop drives change with event addressing automotive gender gap
It was an information-packed night at Berwick Auto Electrics and Mechanical last Wednesday, as the established automotive shop took the initiative to help address a…