A Greater Dandenong Council audit has shown a stagnation in canopy coverage across the municipality, but still on track to meet its 2028 target. The Canopy Cover Audit report tabled by council officers at the council meeting on Monday 16 March, shows a mere 0.5…
Council creeps toward tree-canopy target
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Berwick auto shop drives change with event addressing automotive gender gap
It was an information-packed night at Berwick Auto Electrics and Mechanical last Wednesday, as the established automotive shop took the initiative to help address a…