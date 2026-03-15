Greater Dandenong councillors are set to decide on a replacement for Cr Lana Formoso on sports and aquatic centre company South East Leisure’s board. Councillors Rhonda Garad and Phillip Danh were expected to pitch for the position in a pre-meeting before councillors vote in the…
Crs line up for South East Leisure vacancy
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Berwick auto shop drives change with event addressing automotive gender gap
It was an information-packed night at Berwick Auto Electrics and Mechanical last Wednesday, as the established automotive shop took the initiative to help address a…