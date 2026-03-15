This year marks 100 years of General Motors Holden – which opened a large assembly plant off Princes Highway, Dandenong South in 1956. The 153-acre site – which featured its own railway station – was sold in 1997 to become an industrial estate, Estate One….
Holden’s heritage may be history, but the memories remain.
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Holden’s heritage may be history, but the memories remain.
This year marks 100 years of General Motors Holden – which opened a large assembly plant off Princes Highway, Dandenong South in 1956. The 153-acre…