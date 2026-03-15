Joshua Nicholas, 17, has never let Down syndrome determine his direction, instead shaping his own path through sport, learning and growing independence. Gazette journalist Afraa Kori reports. “The only disability in life is a bad attitude.” The words of Scott Hamilton — Olympic gold medallist…
People in profile: Joshua’s amazing ability
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Holden’s heritage may be history, but the memories remain.
This year marks 100 years of General Motors Holden – which opened a large assembly plant off Princes Highway, Dandenong South in 1956. The 153-acre…