People in profile: More to discover

Just when you think you know him, there’s still more to discover. Walter Berger’s latest book turns a lifetime of riding, photographing, and adventure into stories of delight. Gazette journalist Afraa Kori reports. A Gembrook equestrian, photographer and traveller has added another creative pursuit to…
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Holden’s heritage may be history, but the memories remain.
This year marks 100 years of General Motors Holden – which opened a large assembly plant off Princes Highway, Dandenong South in 1956. The 153-acre…