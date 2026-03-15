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People in profile: More to discover

Just when you think you know him, there’s still more to discover. Walter Berger’s latest book turns a lifetime of riding, photographing, and adventure into stories of delight. Gazette journalist Afraa Kori reports. A Gembrook equestrian, photographer and traveller has added another creative pursuit to…

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