Dandenong, Berwick and Narre Warren are among the suburban hotspots for vehicle thefts using key-cloning devices, according to Victoria Police. Car theft has escalated in recent years in Victoria, coinciding with a surge of thieves using key mimicking or cloning technology to override car security…
South East hotspots for high-tech car thieves
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Berwick auto shop drives change with event addressing automotive gender gap
It was an information-packed night at Berwick Auto Electrics and Mechanical last Wednesday, as the established automotive shop took the initiative to help address a…