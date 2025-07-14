A “ham-fisted” trafficker who accidentally shot his girlfriend while “mucking around” with a gun in Clyde North and falsely accused the victim’s brother has been granted “mercy” by a sentencing judge. Anastassiou Papathanasiou, 44, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to a string of…
‘Ham-fisted’ trafficker granted mercy
“Young Harry“ takes the helm at 99
The Rotary Club of Bunyip-Garfield has welcomed centenarian president affectionately known as “Young Harry.” Harry van den Broek was appointed president of the Rotary Club…