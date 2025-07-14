Investigations have begun into more than 200 dead birds found in Springvale South from suspected poisoning in recent days. Wildlife carer of 35 years, Michele Phillips received calls from Springvale locals on Sunday 13 July but what followed would leave anyone traumatised. “There were birds…
Hundreds of poisoned birds dropped dead
“Young Harry“ takes the helm at 99
The Rotary Club of Bunyip-Garfield has welcomed centenarian president affectionately known as “Young Harry.” Harry van den Broek was appointed president of the Rotary Club…