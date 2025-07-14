Home » Pledge to plumbing workplace equality

Pledge to plumbing workplace equality

Bringing together unions, employers and training bodies to sign a Pledge for Change, an official, sector-wide commitment to safer and more inclusive workplaces for women, was passed in Narre Warren. The Building Futures: Breaking Barriers for Women in the Plumbing Industry was recently held at…

  • “Young Harry“ takes the helm at 99

    The Rotary Club of Bunyip-Garfield has welcomed centenarian president affectionately known as “Young Harry.” Harry van den Broek was appointed president of the Rotary Club…