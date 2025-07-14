A little bit of cardboard. A splash of cellophane. Flick of a light. That’s all it took for about 60 children across Casey to fall in love with the art of shadow puppetry. Renowned puppeteer Jenny Ellis led three fully booked workshops at Bunjil Place…
Shadow puppetry casts spell on Casey’s young creators
“Young Harry“ takes the helm at 99
The Rotary Club of Bunyip-Garfield has welcomed centenarian president affectionately known as “Young Harry.” Harry van den Broek was appointed president of the Rotary Club…