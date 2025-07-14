The community is invited to experience ‘Spark: Illuminating Stories of E-waste’ –an innovative exhibition exploring the impacts of incorrectly disposed e-waste (any item with a battery, cord or plug). Designed for all ages featuring video stories, an art installation and a range of engaging activities,…
Tackling e-waste as a community
“Young Harry“ takes the helm at 99
The Rotary Club of Bunyip-Garfield has welcomed centenarian president affectionately known as “Young Harry.” Harry van den Broek was appointed president of the Rotary Club…