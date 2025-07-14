A resident in a wheelchair says she is forced to dangerously cross six lanes of heavy traffic on Dandenong-Frankston Road to access a shopping precinct in Dandenong South. Former Greater Dandenong councillor, Sharon Harris says there is no footpath leading from the nearest signalised pedestrian…
Wheelchair pedestrian braves Dandenong-Frankston Road
-
“Young Harry“ takes the helm at 99
The Rotary Club of Bunyip-Garfield has welcomed centenarian president affectionately known as “Young Harry.” Harry van den Broek was appointed president of the Rotary Club…