Home » Wheelchair pedestrian braves Dandenong-Frankston Road

Wheelchair pedestrian braves Dandenong-Frankston Road

A resident in a wheelchair says she is forced to dangerously cross six lanes of heavy traffic on Dandenong-Frankston Road to access a shopping precinct in Dandenong South. Former Greater Dandenong councillor, Sharon Harris says there is no footpath leading from the nearest signalised pedestrian…

Read more

  • “Young Harry“ takes the helm at 99

    “Young Harry“ takes the helm at 99

    The Rotary Club of Bunyip-Garfield has welcomed centenarian president affectionately known as “Young Harry.” Harry van den Broek was appointed president of the Rotary Club…