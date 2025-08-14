Amazon has opened Victoria’s third fulfilment centre in Cranbourne West, its second in Melbourne’s south east since Dandenong South in 2017. The new 52,000 sqm Cranbourne West facility, known as AVV2 Logistics Centre at 95 Whitfield Bvd, dominates the landscape and features a vast façade…
Amazon comes to Cranbourne West
-
High-school teacher jailed for student affair
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 481350 A Cranbourne high-school teacher and mother-of-two who had a sexual affair with a 15-year-old student has been jailed.…