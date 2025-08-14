A draft of the Casey Community Local Law will be presented in this month’s Casey Council meeting on Tuesday, 19 August. Councillors will consider the draft and vote on a decision whether the draft will head out for public exhibition. The draft was developed following…
Casey’s local law to be reviewed in August meeting
Self-defence review a no-go, disappointment from MPs
The proposal to review Victoria’s current self-defence laws did not go through after a close vote in parliament on Wednesday, 13 August. It was almost…