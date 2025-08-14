A Cranbourne high-school teacher and mother-of-two who had a sexual affair with a 15-year-old student has been jailed. Laura Ann Hill, 38, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to five counts of sexually penetrating a child under 16, as well as sexual assault and…
High-school teacher jailed for student affair
