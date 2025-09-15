Southern Metro Crime Squad detectives are investigating a series of armed robberies and attempted armed robberies in Melbourne’s Southeast, including an IGA in Narre Warren North that was targeted by a group of male offenders, one armed with an axe. It is understood that the…
Narre and Berwick supermarkets targeted in string of armed robberies
Race through the hills huffs and puffs
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 502526 There was a lot of huffs and puffs on feet and rail this weekend with the return of…