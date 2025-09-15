Firefighters are currently responding to a grassfire at Beaconsfield-Emerald Road, Emerald, that is not yet under control. According to authorities, this grassfire is travelling from Beaconsfield-Emerald Road, near Cardinia Reservoir, in a southerly direction towards Perimeter Road. According to Cockatoo CFA, there is significant activity…
Responders tackling grassfire at Cardinia Reservoir
Race through the hills huffs and puffs
There was a lot of huffs and puffs on feet and rail this weekend with the return of…