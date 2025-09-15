Throughout October, over 30 local events will take place in Cardinia Shire to celebrate the Victorian Seniors Festival. These events are made possible by the remarkable support of the Cardinia Seniors Network, which consists of dedicated and active older residents representing a diverse array of…
Seniors Festival fun in Cardinia Shire
-
Race through the hills huffs and puffs
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 502526 There was a lot of huffs and puffs on feet and rail this weekend with the return of…