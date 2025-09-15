A woman who bagged and threw a newborn baby out a window has pleaded guilty to the shocking crime. Irine Jerotich, 26, briefly faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday 15 September accused of reckless conduct endangering life. An infant was found with life threatening injuries…
Woman admits throwing baby outside in plastic bag
Intruder inflicts degrading ordeal
A Greater Dandenong man who kept an ex-partner captive in her own home during a terrifying, degrading ordeal…