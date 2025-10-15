From camping and hiking to tying knots, Pakenham Scouts celebrated a century of developing local youth. On Sunday 12 October, Pakenham Scouting turned 100 and held a special celebration attended by both young and old. The movement has nurtured generations, which was on full display…
100 years of Pakenham scouting
Vulin breaks new ground in Parliamentary inclusivity
A political first in accessibility, Pakenham MP Emma Vulin used a communication device to speak formally within parliamentary chambers. As MPs returned to Spring Street…