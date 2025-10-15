The Council to Homeless Persons has launched a new Walk in Her Shoes campaign at Bunjil Place Library, to highlight the rising numbers of women and young girls struggling with homelessness. The event involved an immersive exhibition, connecting lived experiences of homelessness to faces. Three…
Housing crisis grows
-
Shared-use path for Progress St project
A new 800-metre shared-use path link is set to be built as part of the controversial Progress Street level crossing removal project. The path announced…